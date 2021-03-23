Following the footsteps of brother Karan, Rajvir Deol is all set to foray into Bollywood. The younger son of actor Sunny Deol, Rajvir has been roped in to be the leading man for Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut. The untitled destination wedding romcom will be on the lines of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and it will reportedly cast several new faces. Here's more.

Avnish is senior director Sooraj Barjatya's son and has worked on his father's family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor. According to reports, the drama demands young actors and the casting process is underway. The team reportedly plans to begin shooting by the end of this year with a schedule in India as well as abroad.

Sunny had launched his older son Karan with 2019's romantic-action flick Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. It also featured actress Sahher Bammba. Directed by Sunny, the movie failed to create a mark on the box office. It also left critics unimpressed. Recently, Karan confessed that the failure of PPDKP has motivated him to work harder. He said the coronavirus-induced lockdown helped him recalibrate himself.

Like his son, Barjatya is also busy with work and is said to be involved with two projects — one featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani, and another with Salman Khan. The Bachchan-Irani film, titled Oonchai, is likely to go into production in September this year, with the makers eyeing a 2022 release date. After this, the filmmaker will focus on the Khan-starrer.

