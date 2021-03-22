Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has launched celebrity kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has taken another Bollywood aspirant under his wing. Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is set to make her debut with Johar's production house. She has joined Johar's Dharma Cornerstone agency, a new venture meant to support fresh talent. Here are more details.

He took to social media to share a video, which shows Kapoor in many glamorous avatars, and welcomed her on board. He captioned the video with, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance, and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film. (sic)"

Kapoor is the daughter of 90s star Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor. She had a cameo in the Netflix reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show was also backed by Johar. She is cousins with actors Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and producer Rhea Kapoor. She recently made her Instagram profile public and is now quite popular on social media.

While people from within the industry, like actor Anil Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, and Kapoor's close friend Suhana Khan (the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan) posted congratulatory messages, people on social media slammed Johar for launching another star-kid. "Seriously, can we go beyond the Kapoor family for new talent," a comment on Johar's second Instagram post about Kapoor read.

