Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, known to have a huge fan following, was mobbed on Thursday just after she finished having dinner at a restaurant in Khar, Mumbai. The incident turned ugly when a woman, who was selling tissues, tried snatching the star's purse. With the help of her bodyguards, Padukone entered the car. She managed to smile despite the scary episode. Here's what happened.

What happened Her dinner outing clearly didn't end well

For her dinner outing, the Piku actress donned a crop top along with a jacket and distressed denims. Just as she was exiting the eatery, fans surrounded her and one woman tried selling her tissues. While Padukone made way toward her car, the woman attempted to pull her red handbag. The guards ensured the bag stayed with Padukone and asked her to check her belongings.

Reactions Some netizens questioned why Padukone didn't wear a mask

After the episode went viral, some internet users pinpointed toward Padukone's carelessness of not wearing a mask. There were others who expressed concern. "What sort of security is this, She only went from the door to the car n people were throwing themselves on her n pulling her bag very poor security, (sic)" wrote one user on the Instagram post shared by Viral Bhayani.

Looking back She had been mobbed in New Delhi as well

This is not the first time Padukone faced such a situation. In 2019, when she was shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in New Delhi, her fans had rushed to the filming site to catch a glimpse of her. Thankfully back then, no one tried snatching anything from the actress. Chhapaak was the last movie starring Padukone that released on the big screens.

Movies She has several projects in her kitty