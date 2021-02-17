Bollywood is getting bigger, all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathan. It was earlier reported that the upcoming film will become the first Bollywood offering to be shot at Burj Khalifa in Dubai. And now, to take it a notch higher, the makers have roped in Salman Khan as well. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham would also be included in this sequence.

Details Salman has a prolonged action scene in 'Pathan': Report

A source told Telly Chakkar that Salman has a "prolonged action scene in Pathan," which will be filmed in the United Arab Emirates. "Apart from this, a special entry scene is being designed for his appearance as Tiger. It's going to be a massive stint with all the superstars in the United Arab Emirates," the source further added.

Shooting Salman will shoot for 15 days

"The reunion of Salman and SRK, along with the never seen before action scene on Burj Khalifa with SRK is going to be among the major highlights of Pathan," the source added. Meanwhile, a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed Salman will shoot for nearly 15 days for his extended cameo in the movie. He will get 20-25 minutes of screen time.

Information SRK and Salman will also star in Aamir Khan's next

The two superstar Khans are also gearing up for special cameos in the movie of the third superstar Khan — Aamir Khan. Salman and SRK will star in Laal Singh Chaddha and will reprise their iconic roles of Prem and Raj from the 90s. The movie is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, that featured Tom Hanks.

Movie SRK has already started shooting for 'Pathan'