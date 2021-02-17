South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi recently opted out of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. While rumors claimed Sethupathi bid adieu to the superstar's ambitious project because he refused to lose weight, he has set the record straight. He couldn't do the movie because of his jammed schedule. The coronavirus pandemic also played a role in this decision. Here's more on this.

The star was almost roped in for the movie but then the raging health crisis hit. "COVID-19 happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn't accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule," he told The News Minute. Sethupathi was, naturally, looking forward to working with Khan.

Talking about getting the role in Laal Singh Chaddha, Sethupathi said, "Aamir sir personally offered me the role." The Bollywood star apparently flew down to Tamil Nadu, where Sethupathi was shooting, and narrated the script. "Such a big superstar and no airs. And he is a marvelous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerizing. I immediately said yes," he recounted.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks's 1994 classic Forrest Gump. Apart from Khan, the film will also feature actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in prominent cameos. As per reports, Mr. Perfectionist has gone completely offline to focus on this project. His team would handle his social media accounts in the meantime.

