Suchitra Pillai, who worked with deceased actor Sandeep Nahar on Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, has said that he was affected by the untimely demise of his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Both Rajput and Nahar died by alleged suicide, sending shockwaves in the Bollywood industry. Nahar ended his life on Monday after revealing his plans on Facebook.

Statement Apparently, Nahar never talked about his problems

Pillai remembered Nahar as a jovial person who made everyone laugh. She said that Nahar never talked about his problems. He did discuss his Bollywood journey, but never complained, she added. "As actors, all of us have to go through insecurities and times where there is no work...but I had no idea that it was bothering him to this extent," she said.

Quote She also mentioned how Rajput's case affected Nahar

"He was totally shocked (after Rajput's death). He would ask why would anybody do such a thing? He was very much affected by the whole episode. So, it is shocking for us that he himself took this step," she told TOI.

Looking back Rajput died in June last year

Rajput, a rising Bollywood star, died by alleged suicide in June 2020. The sensational case of his death became, and still is, one of the most discussed topics in Indian households. Months after his untimely demise, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case on the orders of the Supreme Court. Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joined in.

Bollywood Earlier, Bollywood stars expressed grief over Nahar's death

Nahar's death was mourned by his Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar. "Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar's passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life's unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low, (sic)" he tweeted. Anupam Kher, who also acted in MS Dhoni biopic, remembered Nahar as a 'happy-go-lucky' guy. He also hailed his acting skills.

Details Nahar's wife and mother-in-law booked

In the video and the post, Nahar had highlighted his marital woes, saying his wife Kanchan Sharma fought with him almost daily. He also accused his mother-in-law of harassing him. As per the latest reports, cops have registered an abetment to suicide case against Kanchan and her mother. The actor's father and brother have recorded their statements with the police as well.

Helplines If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help