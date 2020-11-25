Amid the controversies surrounding the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, fresh reports suggest that a petition has been filed to put a stay on the release of a short film based on the late actor's life. The petition has been filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the film, reportedly titled Priya. Here are more details on this.

Details Short film was slated to release on November 25

The petition was filed by one Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma from Sharda Vihar Colony, Jabalpur. He has requested the court to put a stay on the film's release. The petitioner added that investigations in Sushant's death case are still underway, and the final verdict is pending. The movie was scheduled to be screened at Samdariya Mall in Jabalpur on November 25.

Petition Film might affect court's judgment: Petitioner

Requesting to ban the release of the 30-minute short film, the petitioner said that any kind of deficiency shown in the actor's life might affect the court's judgment. Since there are many theories about Sushant's death, the film might affect the final judgment, the petitioner claimed while stating that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still probing the case.

Details 'Shashank': Another film based on Sushant's life

Apart from the said short film, filmmaker Sanoj Mishra had planned a movie on the life and death of a young star, titled Shashank. The movie, starring Aarya Babbar, was supposed to go on the floors this year, as Sanoj claimed he received consent from Sushant's family for the same. But later, the late actor's family members declined his claims and raised an objection.

Quote 'No film can be made without family's approval'

"No film, no TV series, no book can be made without the written approval of Sushant's family. The family has decided that if anyone wants to pursue such projects even after today, then they will be given legal notices," said Sushant's family's lawyer Vikas Singh.

Claims 'Shashank' director expressed shock at family's reaction

Sanoj, who was set to begin the shooting of the movie, was shocked when Sushant's family asked people to boycott the movie. "I don't know why they have reacted in this manner. Because when this incident had happened I had visited them in Patna, hinted that I was planning to make a film on it," he had said in an earlier interview.

Case Sushant died by alleged suicide on June 14