Fans of Alan Rickman, the actor who played Professor Severus Sanpe in the Harry Potter franchise, will soon be able to learn more about the late actor's life and career, thanks to his extensive handwritten diaries. The 27-volume diary is set to be turned into a single book titled The Diaries of Alan Rickman and is slated for a 2022 release.

"I'm delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan's diaries, and couldn't have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor," Rickman's widow Rima Horton said. "The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan - his sense of humor, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts," she added.

Taylor says Rickman's diaries "make compulsive reading and offer a peerless insight into the daily life of a remarkable actor who was as beloved in the US as he surely was in the UK." Further, Canongate adds that Rickman's writing gives the impression that he is chatting with a friend and that "they are intimate, perceptive and very funny".

Notably, Rickman has left 27 volumes of diaries, all handwritten, whose topics transcend swiftly across acting, friendship and politics. These diaries sum up Rickman's 25-year-long experience as a theater artist and actor. As per Canongate, the diaries reveal the "real Alan" and provide "pitch-perfect vignettes: short, pithy paragraphs painting big pictures, and offering intriguing insights into himself, his peers and the world around him."

