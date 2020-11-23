Actor Amit Sadh recently made a shocking revelation while talking about mental illness and struggles. In an interview with MensXP, he revealed that as a teenager, he attempted suicide several times before realizing that "this is not the end." "I just woke up one day and tried and tried again and again and again," the actor said. Here's more on what he said.

Details 'Tried committing suicide at the age of 16'

Talking about the mental health issues he faced in his life, Amit revealed, "Between the age of 16 and 18, I tried committing suicide four times." "I didn't have suicidal thoughts. I just went to commit suicide, there was no planning." "Then by God's grace, the fourth time...I knew that this is not the way and this is not the end," the actor added.

Quote Amit on people calling him 'mad' and 'unstable'

Recalling his stint at Bigg Boss in the early days of his career, Amit said, "I was so frazzled and lost in it." He revealed that "a very big actor" told his former girlfriends that he was mad and must be taken to a psychiatrist.

Statement 'I am in a happier, stable place now'

Amit said that even though he thought of giving up on life at one point, he now feels that life is a precious gift. "I just found one thing for sure, this is not the end. Life is a gift. So, the day I understood this, I started living it...Nothing in life is worth taking your happiness (sic)," he said.

SSR's death Amit on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: It opened our eyes

Amit, who starred alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!, was taken aback by the sudden death of his former co-star. He said that Sushant's death opened everyone's eyes. Sushant, 34, died by alleged suicide in Mumbai earlier in June. Kai Po Che!, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, garnered huge appreciation and was a turning point for Amit, Sushant and Rajkummar Rao.

Quote 'Sushant's death has changed the industry'

"My recent flight from Kullu to Mumbai, the sequence number on my ticket was 'SSR.' I just couldn't get (it) and I realized that only I had to get this. I think the industry has changed post coronavirus and is also affected by his death."

Information Many Bollywood, TV stars died by suicide this year

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, many stars from the entertainment industry died by suicide. While Sushant's death grabbed headlines for months, many other actors such as Samir Sharma, Preksha Mehta, and Manmeet Grewal also ended their lives this year. Recently, actor Asif Basra died by suicide at his home in Dharamshala.

Suicide helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help