Last updated on Nov 23, 2020, 11:09 am
Written byShruti Niraj
Treating fans with a special gift on his 30th birthday, actor Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of his upcoming project Dhamaka, which will be helmed by Neerja director Ram Madhvani.
Kartik posted a motion poster of the upcoming movie on Instagram with the caption, "Aaj mera birthday hai. #DHAMAKA hona chahiye (sic).
Here is more on this.
The poster shared by Kartik shows him looking at a burning bridge from a window.
The actor can be seen donning an intense avatar in the poster, wearing a suit, a pair of spectacles and sporting a beard.
The text on the motion poster read, "Going live 2021," suggesting that the makers will begin shooting of the movie next year.
