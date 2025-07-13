'IT: Welcome to Derry': Everything to know about HBO's prequel
What's the story
The prequel horror series to IT, titled IT: Welcome to Derry, is set to premiere on JioHotstar in October. The show, which takes place about 27 years before the first film, will explore the origins of Pennywise. The trailer for the show in May confirmed Bill Skarsgard's return as the terrifying clown. On Friday, HBO Max released a new poster, which read, "Go back to where it all began." Here's all you need to know about the show.
Cast details
The cast and filmmakers of the show
The series boasts an ensemble cast including Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, James Remar, Rudy Mancuso, Madeleine Stowe, and Stephen Rider. Production on the show has already been completed, with Skarsgard also serving as an executive producer. Alongside Andy Muschietti, the story for IT: Welcome To Derry was developed by his sister/producer Barbara Muschietti and writer Jason Fuchs, based on Stephen King's IT universe.
'All roads lead to Derry...'
Production details
How many episodes does 'Welcome to Derry' have?
The series is produced by the same team behind the film franchise, including Barbara, Dan Lin, Fuchs, and Roy Lee. The show will have nine episodes and will expand upon Muschietti's vision from the two feature films. Reportedly, the first look footage from the first episode of the show will premiere on July 26, during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Welcome to Derry will mark a reunion for Warner Bros. Television Studios and Skarsgard after Castle Rock.