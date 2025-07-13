'Welcome to Derry' to premiere in October

'IT: Welcome to Derry': Everything to know about HBO's prequel

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:00 am Jul 13, 202502:00 am

What's the story

The prequel horror series to IT, titled IT: Welcome to Derry, is set to premiere on JioHotstar in October. The show, which takes place about 27 years before the first film, will explore the origins of Pennywise. The trailer for the show in May confirmed Bill Skarsgard's return as the terrifying clown. On Friday, HBO Max released a new poster, which read, "Go back to where it all began." Here's all you need to know about the show.