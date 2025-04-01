What's the story

The third season of HBO's much-loved series, House of the Dragon, has officially gone on the floors in the UK.

The announcement was made via a new video featuring Emma D'Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen.

In the video, D'Arcy is seen holding a clapboard and saying, "House of the Dragon is back in production. Here we are on day one of Season 3!"