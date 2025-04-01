'House of the Dragon' Season 3 in production, cast revealed
The third season of HBO's much-loved series, House of the Dragon, has officially gone on the floors in the UK.
The announcement was made via a new video featuring Emma D'Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen.
In the video, D'Arcy is seen holding a clapboard and saying, "House of the Dragon is back in production. Here we are on day one of Season 3!"
Check out the announcement video
The fight for the Throne is far from over.
New cast members for 'House of the Dragon' Season 3
According to Entertainment Weekly, the new season will also bring new faces on-board, with actors Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler joining the cast.
Flanagan, who has appeared on Sons of Anarchy and Gladiator, will be seen as Ser Roderick Dustin, aka Roddy the Ruin.
Fogler, who was seen in Fantastic Beasts, will play Ser Torrhen Manderly, a clever and corpulent knight of House Manderly.
The new cast members
'House of the Dragon' Season 3 plot details
The third season of House of the Dragon will delve deeper into the brutal civil war, Dance of the Dragons, which ultimately led to the weakening of House Targaryen.
Flanagan's character, Dustin, is the head of House Dustin and leads a 2,000-man army called the Winter Wolves.
The season will also see James Norton as Ormund Hightower, who is anticipated to be key in the upcoming episodes.
Directors and cast for 'House of the Dragon' Season 3
The upcoming season will be helmed by Clare Kilner, Andrij Parekh, Loni Peristere, and Nina Lopez-Corrado.
The original cast will be returning for the third season, including Matt Smith, D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifans.
The series is a prequel to Game of Thrones, taking place approximately 200 years prior to the events of the original series.