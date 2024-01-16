'Game of Thrones,' 'The Good Place': Best IMDb-rated fantasy shows

By Namrata Ganguly 08:40 pm Jan 16, 2024

Best IMDb-rated fantasy shows to watch

When reality gets too hard or mundane, we tend to resort to books and movies, especially the fantasy genre which transports us to faraway magical lands with mythical creatures and supernatural beings. If you are a fan or an aficionado or just a beginner who wants to give it a shot, we have got you a curated collection of the highest-rated fantasy movies.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)- 9.2/10

Game of Thrones, based on George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, is a sprawling fantasy epic renowned for its intricate political intrigue and complex characters. Set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, the series unfolds a power struggle for the Iron Throne. With stunning visuals, unpredictable plot twists, and a vast ensemble cast, it became a cultural phenomenon.

'House of the Dragon' (2022- )- 8.5/10

House of the Dragon breathes new fire into the Game of Thrones universe, offering a prequel that delves into House Targaryen's history. Set centuries before the events of its predecessor, the series explores the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. It weaves a rich tapestry, promising a captivating return to the world of Westeros.

'Outlander' (2014- )- 8.4/10

Developed by Ronald D Moore, Outlander transports viewers across time and genres, blending historical drama, romance, and fantasy. Adapted from Diana Gabaldon's novels, the series follows Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who mysteriously time-travels to 18th-century Scotland. Faced with love, danger, and political turmoil, Claire's journey unfolds with exquisite storytelling and strong character dynamics.

'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (2019)- 8.4/10

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a prequel to Jim Henson's classic fantasy film. Set in the richly detailed world of Thra, it follows Gelfling protagonists as they embark on a heroic quest to thwart the Skeksis's oppressive rule. With breathtaking puppetry, intricate storytelling, and a captivating blend of magic and lore, it brings Henson's imaginative universe to life in a mesmerizing way.

'The Good Place' (2016-2020)-8.2/10

Created by Michael Schur, The Good Place is a witty and philosophical sitcom that subverts expectations with humor and heart. The series follows Eleanor Shellstrop, played by Kristen Bell, navigating the afterlife. As she grapples with ethical dilemmas and existential questions, The Good Place explores morality and redemption with clever writing, surprising twists, and a charismatic ensemble cast.