#Trending: Twitter discusses jawdropping entry scenes in movies—what's your favorite?

Written by Isha Sharma June 25, 2023 | 06:03 pm

What's your favorite entry scene in a film?

The joy of watching movies in theaters is unparalleled, and there's absolutely nothing more exhilarating than seeing the theater erupt in claps and whistles whenever something gasp-worthy happens onscreen. And, no better occasion to hoot loudly than during the entry scene of your favorite actor! Recently, IMDb asked Film Twitter which entry scenes are close to their hearts, and this is what people said.

These are popular answers in discussion

Hrithik Roshan's entry scene from Siddharth Anand's War—which did justice to his reputation as a Greek god—is one of the most common answers in this discussion. In fact, there's a popular joke that everyone looked at Roshan the same way his co-star Tiger Shroff did! Shah Rukh Khan's entry in Anand's action thriller Pathaan and Suriya's first glimpse in Vikram are other popular answers.

Several other actors also made it to list

Some other answers that have populated this discussion are Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram, "Thalapathy" Vijay in Master, Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, and "Chiyaan" Vikram in Ponniyin Selvan I. Others included Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Gangs of Wasseypur, Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Anushka Shetty in Baahubali: The Beginning, Jr. NTR from RRR, Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, Roshan in Dhoom 2, among others.

Why have people selected these artists? Here's their rationale

Twitter users have also shared the reasons behind their answers. While some said that they loved Roshan's "walk, look, and overall style," others said, "SRK couldn't have been given a better entry scene for his comeback film." A fan of Suriya wrote, "His entry as Rolex makes us surprised, excited, and energetic. He is such a great actor. We can't forget his entry ever!"

Why are entry scenes of so much importance?

Entry scenes are important—especially in big-budget romances and actioners—because they announce the arrival of the film's leads/the antagonist. If it's a big star with a humungous following, they are likely to get a bespoke entry scene that will be talked about for several months. They are our first introduction to the character and leave a striking first impression, thus becoming consequential to the movie.

