SRK's 'Jawan' release date locked in August: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag May 05, 2023, 12:26 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' release date locked on August 25, per reports

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is currently the most anticipated film and fans are eagerly waiting for an update about the vigilante action drama. After the news broke that the Atlee directorial will be postponed, now reports suggest that the makers have locked the release date. Yes, Jawan is set for an August 25 release. The makers will make a formal announcement soon, reportedly.

Delay is due to heavy VFX work

Bollywood Hungama revealed that a source close to the development informed them about the same. The delay is taking place due to the heavy VFX used in the film. The ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Allu Arjun, and Deepika Padukone, among others. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

