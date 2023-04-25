Entertainment

'Music School' trailer: A tussle between academics and performing arts

'Music School' trailer: A tussle between academics and performing arts

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 25, 2023, 05:52 pm 2 min read

For generations, academics have always held more weight than performing arts. It is these very notes that form the basis of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja's multilingual film Music School. Starring actors Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi in the lead, the upcoming musical drama's trailer was released on Tuesday (April 25). The film will hit the cinema halls on May 12.

Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the trailer

The makers of Music School organized a trailer release event in Mumbai held at a posh hotel which was attended by the cast and crew of the upcoming title, including Saran and Joshi. Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in Liger, unveiled the trailer digitally on Tuesday. Music School marks the first work collaboration between Joshi and the Drishyam 2 actor.

Plot: Will 'The Sound of Music' come to life?

Saran and Joshi play music and dance teachers, respectively, who want to conduct a musical play titled The Sound of Music together. They bring together a group of youngsters for play but face a challenge when the kids face academic pressure from their parents. The story also talks about the struggle of music/dance teachers to promote performing arts.

Makers have released three songs from the film

The musical drama is a tale about the academic pressure that children face from parents and society. The film's mood had rightly been captured in its songs - the soul of the film. It has a total of 11 songs, of which three have already been released by the makers. The three-minute-long trailer also offers beautiful glimpses of picturesque locations of Goa.

Meet the team of 'Music School'

Apart from starring Saran and Joshi as the lead characters, the musical drama also features Prakash Raj, singer Shaan, Mona Ambegaonkar, Suhasini Mulay, Leela Samson, Vinay Verma, and others in pivotal roles. Marking their acting debut are Gracy Goswami and Ozu Barua. Paparao Biyyala, a former IAS officer, directed and produced the film. He is joined by Kiran Deohans as the cinematographer.