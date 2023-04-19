Entertainment

Nawazuddin-Bhumi's 'Afwaah' gets new release date, trailer out today

Nawazuddin-Bhumi's 'Afwaah' gets new release date, trailer out today

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 19, 2023, 11:30 am 1 min read

'Afwaah' trailer to release today

Sudhir Mishra is one of the most adept filmmakers in India. His upcoming release Afwaah is in a slight buzz ever since its announcement. The film's release date got postponed and there were other technical issues too. Finally, it is releasing on May 5, 2023. Producer Anubhav Sinha took to social media to announce the same. The trailer is set to release on Wednesday.

Cast and anticipation around the upcoming thriller

The film is touted to be a thriller and as per the poster, it looks quite promising. The film is headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas, among others. It is bankrolled by Sinha's Benaras Media Works. Fans will be waiting for the release. Let's hope that the trailer lives up to the expectations.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by anubhavsinhaa on April 19, 2023 at 11:24 am IST