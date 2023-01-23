Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Afwaah' release date announced

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Afwaah' release date announced

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 23, 2023, 05:52 pm 1 min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Afwaah' release date announced

Anubhav Sinha announced his next production named Afwaah on social media. The film is helmed by renowned director Sudhir Mishra and it stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The project has been bankrolled by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Sinha also posted a photo with the directors and actors. Further, he announced the release date—February 24, 2023.

The film is touted to be a quirky thriller

Sinha captioned the post: "A film that will leave you questioning everything you thought was TRUE." This one line and Sudhir Mishra's direction news promise a unique take. Not much is revealed but as per a report by Economic Times, it is touted to be a thriller. Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are both great actors hence it will be an interesting watch.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by anubhavsinhaa on January 23, 2023 at 5:35 pm IST