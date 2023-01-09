Entertainment

'Pathaan' is most anticipated Indian film of 2023, per IMDb

Jan 09, 2023

'Pathaan' is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2023

IMDb is the one-stop solution for cinephiles. The database contains all information regarding movies and their curated lists are everyone's favorite. Recently, IMDb released its most anticipated Indian movies of 2023, and no points for guessing who topped the list. Yes, it is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, whose page received more than 200M monthly IMDb visitors in 2022.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical following his last full-fledged release Zero (2018). In the last four years, he has had cameos in several films, but the viewers are eager to see his aura on big screens again.

Apart from Pathaan, King Khan has two more releases lined up for 2023—Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Those two are also in buzz.

'Pathaan' trailer will be released on January 10

Pathaan is gearing up for release on January 25 and the makers recently announced that the trailer of the film will release at 11:00am on Tuesday. As per reports, it's supposed to have two trailers—one with Salman Khan and another without him. Latest reports suggest Salman won't appear in the trailer. This is second Khan film to get its trailer two weeks before release.

Other anticipated movies of 2023

As per the IMDb list, among the top 20 films, 10 are from Bollywood. It features Khan's Dunki and Jawan too. The list also features Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which marks the debut of Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Some big names on the list are Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2, Adipurush, Salaar, Varisu, Tiger 3, and Thunivu among others.

YRF to launch spy universe logo

Yash Raj Films will also launch its ambitious spy universe logo with Pathaan's trailer on January 10. This marks the fourth film in the universe and as mentioned, will feature Salman Khan's Tiger in a cameo. YRF honcho Aditya Chopra has been meticulously working on developing this universe for more than a decade. Hrithik Roshan's War is also a part of the universe.

'Pathaan' in a nutshell

Despite several controversies, Pathaan has been making a buzz with record advance bookings overseas, and its songs are trending on online platforms too. Fans are closely monitoring each update about the action thriller. Khan is pitted against John Abraham in Pathaan, and it also features Deepika Padukone. SRK will be seen in a brand-new avatar in the much-awaited film.