Rishabh Pant car accident: Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 30, 2022, 04:51 pm 2 min read

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning (Photo Credit: Urvashi Rautela, Rishabh Pant/Instagram)

Soon after the news about Rishabh Pant's horrific accident came to the fore on Friday morning, actor Urvashi Rautela shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Rautela, who has been romantically linked to Pant previously, has often been in the headlines for sharing love-filled posts, without naming the person. Pant and Rautela have also indulged in a war of words through cryptic posts in past.

'Praying,' said Rautela

Taking to Instagram, the former Miss Diva Universe shared a picture of herself in a white lacy dress with silver embellishments, pairing it up with a tiara-like headgear. "Praying," wrote the actor in the caption followed by a white heart and dove emoticons. Rautela's post made all the fans wonder if it was directed toward wishing Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery.

Fans flooded the comments section with 'get well soon' messages

Several social media users took to the comments section on Rautela's post, dropping "get well soon" messages. "Pray for RP," wrote one user while another one commented saying, "Go see Rishabh." There were also users who tried to attack Rautela for the post. One user wrote, "The aim of the post is to get attention through RP accident."

Pant suffered injuries after his car crashed into a divider

The batter-wicketkeeper was on his way to Delhi from his hometown in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, when he met with a horrible car accident. Pant's car rammed into a divider and caught fire. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Roorkee and was later shifted to Dehradun. Per reports, he has suffered a ligament injury in the right ankle and injuries on the head.

Pictures of Pant's charred car

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qXWg2zK5oC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

When Rautela mentioned 'Mr. RP' in an interview

The two engaged in a series of cryptic messages attacking each other after Rautela mentioned "Mr. RP" during an interview saying he waited to meet her in Delhi. These claims were rejected by Pant with a post on Instagram, saying "some people are so thirsty for fame," which was later deleted. This followed a series of posts the two seemingly shared against one another.