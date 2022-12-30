Entertainment

'Drishyam 2' OTT: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn-Tabu's thriller

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 30, 2022, 02:35 pm 3 min read

'Drishyam 2' can now be watched on Amazon Prime Video on rent

After wreaking havoc at the box office, Ajay Devgn-Tabu's beloved mystery thriller Drishyam 2 has arrived online! Drishyam 2 has been directed by Ujda Chaman helmer Abhishek Pathak. Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, among others, reprised their roles, while Akshaye Khanna was a new addition to this gripping multistarrer. The film had been released on November 18 and became a raging blockbuster within days.

Why does this story matter?

Drishyam (2015) was an edge-of-the-seat thriller and was appreciated for its multilayered narrative, Devgn and Tabu's performances, and unpredictable twists.

It was the remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam starring Mohanlal.

Drishyam 2 defied all odds and broke the myth that remakes don't work, eventually emerging as one of the rare Hindi films to rake in the moolah at the ticket window this year.

Film arrived on Amazon Prime Video, but on rent

The critically and commercially appreciated thriller has arrived on Amazon Prime Video on rent, which means one needs to pay Rs. 199 to watch the film. The streamer wrote on Instagram, "Time to pick up where we left off." Per reports, it will be available for regular subscribers about a month later, considering the film is still in theaters and is drawing crowds, too.

'Drishyam 2' comfortably crossed Rs. 230cr milestone

The online availability of the original Malayalam Drishyam 2 (subtitled version) hasn't eclipsed Drishyam 2's commercial aspects at all. It reportedly minted Rs. 104.66cr in its release week itself and is attracting audiences even in its sixth week. Its total India collection stands at Rs. 230.70 cr, thus emerging as a bonafide blockbuster. This is Tabu's second blockbuster of 2022 after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

'Drishyam 3' might go on on floors in the future

Speaking to ETimes in November, Pathak mentioned the buzz among people regarding the possible threequel and said they would be working on the next installment once they get some time off. "Once we have some time off, we will think about what we're going to do in the next part but as of now we're just enjoying every bit of feedback that we're getting."

Here's all you need to know about 'Drishyam 2'

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Mrunal Jadhav. It was written by director-producer-writer Jeetu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan (Runway 34). Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa) composed the music while the cinematography was helmed by Sudhir K Chaudhary (Kaanchi, Section 375). Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak bankrolled the film.