Kunal Kemmu announces directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 31, 2022, 03:34 pm 2 min read

Kunal Kemmu will make his directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@kunalkemmu)

It was reported in January 2022 that actor Kunal Kemmu is gearing up to slide into a new avatar and will be donning the directorial hat for a comedy film backed by Excel Entertainment. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, Kemmu has now confirmed the news and announced the title of his directorial debut: Madgaon Express. The release date is under wraps.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kemmu kickstarted his career as a child artist and shot to fame through films such as Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Bhai, among others.

In his career's second phase, he established his prowess through projects such as Kalyug, Go Goa Gone, and web series Abhay.

Thus, it will be interesting to see what flavor he now brings to Madgaon Express!

Announcement 'A thought in my head grew into a dream'

Kemmu, who has also written Madgaon Express, took to social media to share the exciting news with his followers. He evoked Lord Ganesha and wrote, "It all started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it's becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen."

Gratitude Kemmu also expressed his gratitude toward the production house

The Golmaal 3 actor also extended his gratitude to Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Rucha Pathak. Kemmu thanked them for "believing in [his] script and [his] vision and partnering with [him] on this exciting journey in the world of cinema." Interestingly, Kemmu had previously written dialogues for the zombie horror-comedy Go Goa Gone, so writing isn't an uncharted territory for him.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Ganpati Bappa Moriya!

As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you.

It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality pic.twitter.com/j5eVXJOH7e — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) August 31, 2022

Upcoming releases What is Kemmu, the actor, busy with?

The 39-year-old will next be seen in Kanjoos Makkhichoos where he will share screen space with Shweta Tripathi and Piyush Mishra. Vipul Mehta (writer for Super Nani) has helmed the film. He will also star in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's Gulkanda Tales on Amazon Prime Video with Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. The series will be helmed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve.