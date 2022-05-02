Entertainment

'Janhit Mein Jaari': Nushrratt Bharuccha's film gets official release date

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 02, 2022, 09:50 pm 2 min read

'Janhit Mein Jaari' is Nushrratt Bharuccha's second release in 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@Nushrratt@Nushrratt)

Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Janhit Mein Jaari gets a release date and a bold new poster! The actor took to her social media on Monday to announce that the film will be released on June 10, 2022. This will be Bharuccha's next release this year after Hurdang .Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film has Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma as her co-actors.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bharuccha has taken her own sweet time to establish her reputation in Bollywood.

Her solo lead project Chhorii broke the stereotypical image of a jealous girlfriend she had as an actor, courtesy the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.

While Chhorrii explored the issue of female infanticide, in this film, she will be seen tackling another social concern but in a comedic manner.

Observation Decoding the poster and the plot of the film

The poster shared by the Bollywood actor shows a girl with a condom packet sticking out from the back pocket of her jeans. Janhit Mein Jaari introduces us to a girl (Bharuccha) from Madhya Pradesh who is a condom sales executive. The upcoming movie follows the events of how her family and society react to her job which attracts a lot of judgement.

Details Film's promotion being done in bold ways

The actor also shared a photo of her wearing a tank top that had a slogan on it. She had also shared a motion poster with a voiceover that said,"Ek Womaniyaa Hai Sab Pe Bhaari, Yeh Suchna Hai Janhit Mein Jaari!" "Excited to be part of India's first female franchise being backed by Bhanushali Studios Ltd," she said in a statement.

Cast Meet the cast and crew behind the film

The film hit the floors in September 2021 and wrapped up in Chanderi, MP in December. In addition to Bharuccha, the film also stars actors Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka, and Paritosh Tripathi. It is produced and presented by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Raaj Shaandilyaa. Janhit Mein Jaari has been helmed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh.