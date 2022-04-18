Entertainment

'NTR 30': To have 'strong story,' starts rolling in June

'NTR 30': To have 'strong story,' starts rolling in June

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 18, 2022, 06:53 pm 2 min read

'NTR 30' has not got any release date yet

After the massive success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Telugu superstar Jr. NTR will now be working on NTR 30. To be helmed by Koratala Siva, the upcoming film will have "a very strong story." The female lead hasn't been decided yet but NTR's RRR co-star Alia Bhatt had indicated in February that she is "currently talking" to Siva for the part.

Context Why does this story matter?

NTR has hardly failed to impress us, the latest example being his Komaram Bheem act in RRR.

Separately, Siva has directed four Telugu films and all were successes.

Also, this venture will mark the second collaboration between NTR and Siva after Janatha Garage, a 2016 release that was a blockbuster.

So, their reunion anyway makes NTR 30 a much-awaited project.

Details Pre-production work currently going on, says Siva

"Not going to talk much about the film just yet. Pre-production work currently going on and we are aiming to commence the shoot in June. Have written a very strong story for the film which can reach a large set audience (PAN India)," said Siva when asked about NTR 30. Reports said that NTR will play a student union's leader in this upcoming film.

Speculation Who is the female lead?

As mentioned earlier, the female lead has not been declared yet. But Bhatt said earlier, "I am really excited to do more films in Telugu. I had a lovely time working with Tarak (NTR). Even the director that I'm currently talking to (Siva) is someone who has done some great work till now." Samantha Ruth Prabhu might be the other female lead, said reports.

Updates Siva's next project is Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya'

For now, Siva is waiting for the release of his upcoming film titled Acharya. Chiranjeevi plays the titular role in the film, while Kajal Aggarwal plays the leading lady. The film also has Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in extended cameo roles. The film, which was postponed several times earlier, is now gearing up for release on April 29, amid huge expectations.