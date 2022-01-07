'Hrudayama' review: Melodious track, reminds us of '90s romance

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 06:22 pm 2 min read

'Major' directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is bankrolled by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment

The first single of Mahesh Babu-backed Telugu film Major is here! Titled Hrudayama, the romantic track was released along with a lyrical video, where we see Adivi Sesh and Saiee M Manjrekar sharing a beautiful chemistry. The song has already crossed 1 lakh views on YouTube within hours of its release. The melodious number is worth listening to at least once. Here's our review.

Vocals Sid Sriram's vocals make the listening experience more pleasurable

Vocals are by Sid Sriram. His voice is full of emotions and that syncs us with the song's mood like a smooth ride. Lyrics by Krishna Kanth, and VNV Ramesh Kumar are easy and are mostly about revisiting past memories. The bass guitar in the background is mild and goes with the number's overall theme. All these elements make the song a memorable one.

Video Video will remind you of your first love

The background of the video is set in the mid '90s. It shows the lead actors reminiscing about their times together and that is shown through old photographs. The chemistry between the leads displays the magic of first love. It shows us the innocent passionate relationship that the characters have. You would catch yourself thinking of your long-lost first love while watching the video!

Quote 'Pure, innocent, retro romance that warms your heart'

The other aspects of the video, including the background, and picturesque locations are aesthetically rich. Talking about the song, Sesh had earlier said in a statement, "The first song delves into pure, innocent, retro romance that warms your heart and soul with its peaceful and calm aura, set in the 90s," and we see the same unfolding on the screen as well.

Verdict Song has a hook, but may lack appeal soon

Though the 3:38-minute-long song has a hook, one may get bored. It'll give a fresh feeling for the first few times, but lacks the catch that will make you play it on loop. Verdict: The Sricharan Pakala-composition is a soulful melody. Hrudayama bags 3 stars for songs and visuals. Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj complete the cast of Major, which releases on February 11.