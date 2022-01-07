Grammy Awards get postponed, soon after BTS cancels US trip

BTS are not flying out to the US this month anymore

South Korean music group BTS has canceled their forthcoming trip to the United States of America amid the growing COVID-19 scare and the Grammy Awards getting postponed. The septet was to attend the prestigious award show this year as nominees but plans had to be changed. This news surfaced after the Recording Academy announced Thursday that the Grammys are going to be pushed back.

As per Korean news outlets, the band was supposed to board an America-bound flight later this month to grace the 64th Grammy Awards, scheduled to be held on January 31 in Los Angeles. "After hearing the news about the delay, we have stopped preparing for our US visit," BTS's agency BigHit Music was quoted as saying on Thursday by The Korea Times.

Earlier on January 6, Recording Academy sent out a joint statement along with broadcaster CBS. "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, we have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show." Noting everyone's health was the organizer's "top priority," they said a future date will be announced soon.

After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, we have postponed the 64th #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/oMzV1U9Tsc — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 5, 2022

Back in late December, three members of the uber-famous act had contracted COVID-19, after returning to South Korea from a foreign tour. The first member to test positive was rapper Suga, after whom both leader RM and the eldest member Jin were informed to have come down with the disease. Fortunately, this week, BTS's management announced that all three have fully recovered.

Although fans of the K-pop giants (called ARMYs) will have to wait a while to see them at GRAMMYs, they are excited about something else. Recently, youngest member Jungkook debuted his verified personal Spotify account and fans are (nearly) sure it means a new solo song from the Still With You singer is coming. You can check out the artist page on Spotify.