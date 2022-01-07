Sitara Devi biopic: 5 actresses who can be considered

Sitara Devi biopic: 5 actresses who can be considered

These 5 actresses can be considered for Sitara Devi's biopic

After Saroj Khan, Bollywood is churning out a biopic on another legendary Kathak dancer. Last year in November, on Sitara Devi's 101st birth anniversary, makers had announced that Raj C Anand of Raj Anand Movies will be producing the film and her son and noted musician, Ranjit Barot, will be the guide. In that light, let's see which five actresses can lead this biopic.

Number 1 Madhuri Dixit: Who else can lead a Kathak dancer's biopic?

Madhuri Dixit Nene in 'Kalank'

Madhuri Dixit Nene was our choice to lead Khan's biopic, too. And why not, she has everything in her to headline any movie made on both the ace dancers. She ticks all the boxes: Adaakari, clean mudras, ability to express through her eyes, smile, and of course her potential to portray a multi-layered character with finesse. Also, Dixit Nene has NEVER led a biopic.

Number 2 Kriti Sanon: Trained in the dance form of Kathak

Like Dixit Nene, her fan Kriti Sanon is also trained in the dance form of kathak. This explains why her moves are so fluid. She has not really gotten a chance to showcase her Kathak dancing skills, so the biopic of Devi might be the ideal platform for her. As far as acting is concerned, Sanon has established herself in that department, too.

Number 3 Janhvi Kapoor: Remember her 'Salaam' video? Genes talk, too

Source: @JanhviKappoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a popular actress, but not many know that she is a trained dancer, too. She has probably got those genes from her mother, the late genius actress Sridevi. We got glimpses of the Dhadak star's Kathak dancing in a video shared in April 2020, where she was dancing to Salaam from Umrao Jaan, which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead.

Number 4 Priyanka Chopra Jonas: We enjoy all her dance numbers, right?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Krrish 3'

Before she went to the West, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a remarkable star here. Apart from her acting, we also know that Chopra Jonas is a stellar dancer, too, and that gives us enough confidence to pitch her name for this biopic. She is also a powerful performer, who has earlier single-handedly handled many big films. Oh, she is a skilled Kathak dancer, too.

Number 5 Ananya Panday: Was a student of Saroj Khan

Source: Times of India

Ananya Panday is still a newbie when compared to the others on this list, but there is a reason why she makes it here. Before she made her debut in 2019, Panday was a student of Khan. We also have seen her skills in the videos she posts on social media. If she can hone her acting skills a bit, Panday can be considered.