Hand-written script of Satyajit Ray's 'Ghare Baire' to be released

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 07, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

Original script of Satyajit Ray's 'Ghare Baire' will be released soon (Image source: Nemai Ghosh via satyajitray.org)

Fans of filmmaking rejoice! For, the original script of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's popular movie Ghare Baire (Home and the World) is soon going to be released. The news was announced by the West Bengal Film Journalists' Association (WBFJA), which added the work of binding copies of the hand-written script is about to begin. It would have been out sooner if not for COVID-19.

Context Why does it matter?

Ray's 1984 classic was based on Rabindranath Tagore's novel.

Set in 1905 Bengal, when Swadeshi Movement was at an all-time high, the story captures the journey of an upper-class woman (played by Swatilekha Chatterjee) into the outside world from the confines of her restricted homely sphere.

This transition is facilitated by her liberal husband (Victor Banerjee) and his radical friend (Soumitra Chatterjee).

Details Script was earlier scheduled to be released at WBFJA Awards

Scene from 'Ghare Baire' (Source: satyajitray.org)

Speaking to news agency PTI, WBFJA general secretary Nirmal Dhar said the original script of the famous Bengali movie was accessed with the help of the author/illustrator/music composer's family. Although the script was scheduled to be formally released at the WBFJA Awards on January 16, the event stands canceled due to the worsening COVID-19 condition. Notably, this year marks Ray's birth centenary.

Quote 'Wish [script] can be [released] on the [birth] centenary year'

"We will wait for an appropriate occasion for the release, preferably the award ceremony to be held when the situation becomes conducive," the general secretary added. But the ideal goal would be to finish the task within this year. "We wish this can be done on the centenary year." Hoping to get another date for the event before the stalwart's birth anniversary in May.

Tributes Ray's legacy recently paid respect with 'Ray' and 'Avijatrik'

To note, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker achieved evergreen status for his various films, books, and illustrations. Last year, Netflix India created an anthology series titled Ray, based on his writings. More recently, Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar made his production debut in the Bengali movie industry with Avijatrik. The film's plot, written by director Subhrajit Mitra, concentrated on events after Ray's Apu Trilogy.