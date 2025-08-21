'Alto Knights' review: Robert De Niro can't save underwhelming drama

The Alto Knights, directed by Barry Levinson (Disclosure) and written by Nicholas Pileggi (Goodfellas), premiered on JioHotstar on Thursday. Headlined by Robert De Niro , who essays two characters, it also features Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, and Kathrine Narducci in key roles. The film bursts with promise and has a stellar ensemble, but the unexciting, weak writing casts a shadow over the project.

Plot De Niro plays dual roles as mafia bosses Based on a true story, The Alto Knights traces the lives of New York crime bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, both played by De Niro. The film captures the gradual erosion of their trust and relationship; they go from being best friends to lusting for each other's blood. As their personal and professional rivalries rise, who will finally emerge victorious?

#1 The cinematography instantly stands out The film features several awe-inspiring and monochromatic visuals, and Dante Spinotti's cinematography is such that time stands still in multiple scenes. This helps the movie's rugged and raw setting, placing it against the backdrop of a dusty, grimy era when crime infamously infested major parts of New York City. The movie might not always be engaging, but it's always stunning to look at.

#2 De Niro tries, but he is unable to salvage project De Niro is as committed as ever in the dual roles, playing them with such precision and accuracy that both characters leave a distinct mark. However, the script really limits him, not allowing him to flex his artistic muscles the way it should. For the most part, it seems like the story refuses to move forward, and when it does, it's already too late.

#3 More on the above aspect Exposition is a particularly risky wager, and makers must know when to rein it in. Unfortunately, De Niro's constant voiceover does more harm than good; while it helps the movie initially and sets context, it becomes weary and tiring after a point. Plus, the excessive usage of prosthetics on De Niro is unavoidably distracting, making it difficult for us to trust his characters completely.

#4 Weak writing, forgettable storyline The biggest problem that tears The Alto Knights down is the lack of an engaging, engrossing screenplay. A lot happens in the movie during its 120+ minute runtime, and yet, very little of it is worth remembering or fawning over. The screenplay feels overstuffed and bloated, and the movie awkwardly goes on and on without really having much to say.