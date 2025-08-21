Next Article
Bombay HC to watch 'Ajey' on Yogi Adityanath
The Bombay High Court is set to watch "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi" after a clash with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) put its August 1 release on hold.
The CBFC wanted 21 cuts and a no-objection certificate from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before giving the green light, but the filmmakers pushed back, saying their movie is based on publicly available material.
Court will hear the plea again on August 25
The filmmakers challenged the CBFC's demands in court, arguing that such strict conditions weren't needed.
The judges criticized how the board handled things and will watch the film themselves and hear the plea again on August 25.
For now, "Ajey" remains in limbo while everyone waits for the court's next move.