'Bro Daddy' trailer: Mohanlal, Prithviraj-starrer looks like a fun family-drama

'Bro Daddy' has been directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran

Bro Daddy trailer is finally here! The second directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran stars himself along with Mohanlal, Charle, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, and Kaniha. The trailer indicates that the film will be an entertaining family drama. Antony Perumbavoor has bankrolled the project under his Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The film is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on January 26.

Sukumaran's debut directorial venture Lucifer, which also had Mohanlal in the lead role, was a smashing hit.

And the 2019 film had a serious premise but Bro Daddy will be light and show the comical and witty side of the megastar.

Also, in Lucifer, Sukumaran made only an extended cameo appearance, whereas in Bro Daddy, he will be seen playing one of the leads.

Coming back to the 2:47-minute-long clip, it shows Mohanlal and Meena as Sukumaran's parents, while Priyadarshan is seen as the actor's romantic interest. The comical scenes in the trailer made us crack up, and we understood what a laugh riot the film will be. Especially the part when the family realizes that Priyadarshan's father and Meena had feelings for each other during college.

Actor Charle's brief appearance has a dialogue reference to his epic Tamil comedy drama Friends— "Ivaru yaaru, unga friend uh (is he your friend)"— and it has clicked so very well. Meanwhile, the film's technical team include Deepak Dev, who has composed the music, Abhinandan Ramanujam is the cinematographer, and Akhilesh Mohan is at the edits. The film's shooting got finished in September 2021.

Mohanlal's look in 'Barroz'

Meanwhile, sequel to Sukumaran and Mohanlal's Lucifer (L2: Empuraan) is also in the making. Perumbavoor will be financing this project as well. Besides this, we have Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz, a children's drama, to look forward to. Recently, a making teaser was released upping our anticipation. Some reports suggest that Sukumaran has backed out of the film. However, there's no official update on it.