Prithviraj Sukumaran exits Mohanlal-directorial 'Barroz' owing to date issues?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 29, 2021, 10:48 am 2 Mins Read

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with 'Barroz'

Prithviraj Sukumaran has reportedly backed out of Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz. According to reports, he has opted out of the project owing to a clash in dates with his other films. Since shooting schedule of Barroz got delayed due to the pandemic and commenced only in March, it started clashing with filming plans of Sukumaran's other ventures, forcing the star to take this decision.

Importance Why does this story matter?

When the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor made his directorial debut with Lucifer, Mohanlal was brought aboard as the lead actor. In Sukumaran's upcoming two directorial outings— Bro Daddy and L2: Empuraan— it is Lalettan, again, as the main character. So their combined fanbase was looking forward to Sukumaran's appearance in Mohanlal's directorial debut, but this development sure comes as a disappointment to them.

Reason Sukumaran's 'Kaduva' and 'Aadujeevitham' shooting plans main reason?

Detailing about the same, Indian Express reported that the Driving Licence actor is currently busy on the sets of Shaji Kailas's upcoming period-action thriller Kaduva. He's also set to join the shooting of director Blessy's Aadujeevitham in order to complete the film's long pending remaining portions. Despite reports, an official announcement regarding this latest development is yet to be made by the Barroz makers.

Updates Shayla McCaffrey of 'Extinct' fame gets replaced in 'Barroz'

Apart from Sukumaran's probable replacement, Barroz has seen another change. Shayla McCaffrey, a US-based teenage actor, known for Christmas Land and Extinct, has also been replaced. Her role in the film will now be done by Maya, an Indo-British actor. Meanwhile, a couple of days back, the megastar had released the promo teaser of his venture, where he was seen calling the shots.

Information The film is based on a mythological character

Besides directing the project, Mohanlal also plays the titular role in Barroz. It's based on a mythological character who guards Vasco Da Gama's treasure. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film will have veteran Mollywood star Pratap Pothen, Paz Vega, and Rafael Amargo in prominent roles. Antony Perumbavoor is bankrolling the project under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, while Santosh Sivan handles the camera.