Entertainment 'Sukoon' review: Sanjay Tiwari's voice sounds soothing, visuals lag behind

'Sukoon' review: Sanjay Tiwari's voice sounds soothing, visuals lag behind

Written by Nilesh Rao Published on Dec 29, 2021

Did you check out the latest track by singer Sanjay Tiwari yet?

Zee Music Company has released a new track on its official YouTube Channel. Titled Sukoon, the number has a blend of romance and sadness in it. The audio of this song carries a lot of emotions but you cannot say the same about the visuals. So far, it has managed to get more than 25K views on YouTube. And, here is our review.

Audio Tiwari's style of singing resembles that of SP Balasubrahmanyam

Composed by Prini Siddhant Madhav, the tune has a romantic as well as a sad touch to it. Words by veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan depict a guy's desperation to ask forgiveness from his partner. The voice of Sanjay Tiwari expresses each word in the song clearly. His style of crooning seems to have been influenced a lot by the late legend SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Video Visuals lack emotions by the actors, bring the appeal down

Now coming to the video, it features Vikram Bham, Juhi Arora, and Tiwari. It begins with Tiwari in the frame and then progresses to tell how the girl is not in the mood to forgive her guy. It also gives a background of happy and joyous moments between the two lovers. Sadly, the actors fail to express their sentiments properly.

Observation Lyricist Anjaan's last outing had won appreciation

Recently, Tips had released a single, Meri Zindagi Mein, featuring real-life couple Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan. The chemistry and the dancing skills of the duo make the song a must-watch for every music lover. Sung by Amit Mishra, the love ballad was composed by Shameer Tandon. Like Sukoon, that one was also written by Anjaan, which has received 93 lakh views so far.

Verdict Song scores good, the dull video is disappointing though

Though Tiwari tries to save the song with his peaceful voice, it still stays behind in the production value. By the time you reach the climax of the video, you would find it meaningless. Verdict: Song and video get 3 and 2 stars, respectively (only for Tiwari's singing and Anjaan's lyrics). You can check out (or skip) the song on YouTube.