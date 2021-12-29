Entertainment Irrfan Khan's 'Murder at Teesri Manzil 302' getting ZEE5 premiere

Irrfan Khan's 'Murder at Teesri Manzil 302' getting ZEE5 premiere

Published on Dec 29, 2021

'Murder at Teesri Manzil 302' releases this Friday

Irrfan Khan wasn't just an actor. He was an artist and for the love of art, he did many films that did not have a promising future. After his tragic demise last year, many of those got released. Another such film just got a premiere date. Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 will hit streaming platform ZEE5 on December 31. Its trailer was released recently.

Details The film was made 14 years ago, said reports

Alongside the announcement, ZEE5 also dropped the film's 2:20-minute-long trailer. Reports say the movie was made 14 years ago and the clip gives us the same impression. "Murder. mystery. mayhem. (sic)," is how ZEE5 described the movie, and we understand why. Glimpses of a threesome between Khan, Kalyug actress Deepal Shaw, and Ranvir Shorey, and other scenes indicate it will be a thrilling show.

Observation Khan's voice in the beginning makes you emotional right away

The beginning of the trailer makes us emotional right away as we hear Khan's poetic voice. He is talking over a phone and the man on the other side says how he has got involved with a girl's murder. Seeing him in action in an unreleased film gives you a separate kind of vibe and people will watch this film riding on that sentiment.

Twitter Post Check out the trailer here

Roles The film also stars Lucky Ali

Navneet Baz Saini (known for Vivash and Bangkok Blues) has directed this film. Apart from the actors mentioned, the flick also stars Lucky Ali as an investigator. The professions of the others are not clear yet, but Shaw most probably plays someone who has been forced to be the sex partner of Shorey, who looks like a politician. And, Khan is likely her pimp/broker.

Reaction 'Year end is not without an unexpected but beautiful gift!

Ranvir Shorey

Reacting to this, Shorey said, "And the year end is not without an unexpected but beautiful gift!" Apart from this film, many Khan-starrers, like Dubai Return, The Song of Scorpions, and Apno Se Bewafai were given a premiere in recent times. Like, Dubai Return was shown at the Bandra Film Festival 2021, while The Song had its outing at the 70th Locarno Film Festival.