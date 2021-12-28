Entertainment 5 expensive properties, either presently or previously owned by celebrities

From George Clooney to Tom Cruise, here are five celebrities with expensive homes

Who would spend millions on interior luxury? I, for one, wouldn't but then, I don't have that much money anyway. But celebrities are known to be extravagant in their spending like Justin Bieber spent $15,000 in 2017 for...wait for it, a pink sapphire set of grills! And he's not alone. But today, we'll discuss five expensive properties, either presently or previously owned by celebrities.

Number 1 George Clooney: His Lake Como Villa is worth $100mn now

George Clooney's Villa Oleandra in Laglio, Italy, is located on the banks of Lake Como. The mansion has 25 rooms, including bedrooms, bathrooms, a pizza room (will they eat or make pizza there?), room to access his boats, etc. He had bought it for $14mn in 2002, and today its worth is $100mn, making him one of the celebrities to own a super-expensive home.

Number 2 George Lucas: Paid $100 million for his Californian Ranch

Star Wars creator George Lucas is another top name that owns a pricey property. He bought his traditionally styled Skywalker Ranch in California for $100mn. Built on 4,700-acre land, he uses it as a retreat and a workspace. Its features include a 153,000sqft technical building, with 10 stages, design-editing suites, and a 300-seat theater, to name a few. There is also a honey-manufacturing unit.

Number 3 Jay-Z, Beyonce: Asking price of their LA mansion was $135mn

Tired of finding a home of your choice? Well, you are not alone. Even power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce settled for a Bel Air Mansion in Los Angeles AFTER two years of hunting! Having 30,000sqft interior space, it has facilities including a spa, bulletproof windows, and four swimming pools. Priced at $135 million, they bought it for $88 million. What a good bargain, right?

Number 4 Brangelina: Their former $60 million Chateau Miraval in France

In 2008, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had purchased the Chateau Miraval in Correns, France, for $60 million, which now has a combined value of $164 million. The Chateau was most known for its pink wine that gave the former couple the Wine Spectator's award in 2013. However, following their divorce and a long battle over its ownership, Jolie recently sold her share.

Number 5 Tom Cruise: His Colorado rural retreat that cost him $59mn

Tom Cruise had bought his mega-mansion in Colorado's Rocky Mountains for $59mn. Famous for being the location of an interview of the star with noted host Oprah Winfrey following his 2005 couch-jump talk (which happened on The Oprah Winfrey Show), it has hockey, tennis, basketball, dirt bike and snowmobile tracks, and also hiking and riding trails miles. Cruise has reportedly sold it for $39.5mn.