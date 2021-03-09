Confirming the speculations about actor Ranbir Kapoor's health, his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor, on Tuesday revealed that he has contracted the highly-contagious COVID-19. The 38-year-old is on medication and is recovering well, Neetu wrote on Instagram. Earlier, his uncle Randhir Kapoor confirmed that he is unwell but didn't divulge other details. "I am not sure what he has got," he had said.

Work Ranbir has been busy shooting for 'Brahmastra'

Ranbir is currently shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. His girlfriend and Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt recently shared a picture with fans to give them a glimpse of the sets. The picture featured the director and Ranbir. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar and is being shot on a grand scale. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the project.

Instagram Post 'Thank you for your concern'

Instagram post A post shared by neetu54 on March 9, 2021 at 12:36 pm IST

Looking back Neetu recently recovered from COVID-19

To note, Neetu had also contracted the deadly virus on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Many members of the cast and crew including, actor Varun Dhawan, had tested positive and the shooting was halted mid-way. In December, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave a piece of good news to fans saying that her mother has fully recovered.

Details Earlier, Big B and others had tested positive for COVID-19

Ever since actors have resumed shooting for movies and television productions, many of them contracted the deadly coronavirus. Actor and politician Sunny Deol had tested positive for COVID-19 in Manali. Earlier, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally stands at 11.24 million cases.

Information Maharashtra remains the worst-affected Indian state