Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 12:42 am

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who turns 90 this week, will be the subject of a documentary series, which is being produced in collaboration with CNN and The New York Times. The project hasn't been officially announced yet, but according to Bloomberg sources, Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg of the New York Times Magazine are working on it with a 2022 release in mind.

Competitors Two of Murdoch's biggest competitors teaming up for this

Interestingly, the producers of the documentary series- CNN and The New York Times- are Murdoch's biggest competitors in the media landscape. His FOX News is the most watched cable news network, a crown they took away from AT&T owned CNN 19 years ago. Meanwhile, The Times is still one of the few publications with a larger footprint than Murdoch-owned The Wall Street Journal.

Growth From a small Australian newspaper to a media behemoth

The Australian-born American media giant took a small Australian newspaper to unthinkable heights. Through News Corp, he is the owner of hundreds of media and publishing companies. Some of the major outlets include the FOX News channel, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post in the United States; The Sun and The Times in the United Kingdom, and Daily Telegraph in Australia.

Life The 90-year-old has been married four times, last in 2016

The dashing media-man has married four times. The first happened in 1956 to flight attendant from Melbourne, Patricia Booker. This one ended in 1967. That same year, he tied the knot to Anna Mann (née Torv), a Scottish-born cadet journalist, and ended it in 1999. His third marriage was to Chinese-born Wendi Deng, while his fourth/current is to ex-model Jerry Hall in 2016.

Retirement Murdoch planning to hand over his media empire soon?