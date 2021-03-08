Prince Harry seemingly has gone super candid in the recent explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. He discussed about his exit from the Royal family, and his relationship with his father, Prince Charles. "I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing," he shared.

The step I needed to do this for my family, says Harry

When the host asked the reason behind Charles's indifference, Harry replied, "Because I took matters into my own hands." "I needed to do this for my family. It's really sad that it's got to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's and for Archie's as well," said the Duke of Sussex.

Details 'I'll always love him but there's a lot of hurt'

Highlighting how challenging his bond has become with his father, Harry said, "There's a lot to work through there." Referring to his mother Diana's death and the possible repercussion it had on Charles, the 36-year-old said, "I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. I'll always love him but there's a lot of hurt."

Money matters Royals have cut Sussexes financially too, said the Prince

Few days back, reports said that the Royal Family has cut off even financial ties with the Sussexes. Talking about it, Harry said, "My family literally cut me off financially, but I've got what my mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this." Though the father-son bond is strained now, brothers Harry and William are still close.

Brothers Harry refutes all rumors of feud with his brother

Refuting all rumours about feud with William, Harry went on to say that he loves his brother "to bits," but "we were on different paths." "The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully. I'll always be there for him and, I know, he'll always be there for me," he said, adding there is "much more to say."

