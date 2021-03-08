In the much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, spoke about her strained relationship with the British Royal family and how the hounding by media affected her mental health. Markle said the Royals fretted over her son Archie's skin color and disclosed that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, hurt her before her wedding with Prince Harry.

Cutting ties Harry and Markle said they did not 'blindside' the Queen

In the bombshell interview, Markle and Harry maintained that they didn't "blindside" Queen Elizabeth when they announced their decision to step back from official duties. They were cut off financially by the Royal family in the first quarter of 2020 itself. "I've got all my mum left me. And without that, we would not have been able to do this, (sic)" Harry said.

Quote Queen has always been wonderful to me: Markle

"There's the family, and then there are the people that are running the institution, those are two separate things and it's important to be able to compartmentalize that because the Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me," Markle added.

Pregnancy During Markle's first pregnancy, Archie's skin color was discussed

During the conversation, Markle, who is African American, said the Royal family was concerned about Archie's skin color before his birth on May 6, 2019. "In those months when I was pregnant, we have in tandem the conversation of 'he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she revealed.

Statement Markle dismissed allegations that she made Middleton cry

However, Markle chose to not reveal who voiced these concerns about her son. "I think that would be very damaging to them," the 39-year-old said. Markle also denied the accusations that she drove Middleton to tears before her wedding with Harry in 2018. "The reverse happened," Markle said, adding that Middleton "was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized."

Wedding Three days before official ceremony, Markle and Harry exchanged vows

Markle also revealed that she and Harry married in secret, three days before the grand spectacle. They exchanged their vows before the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welsby. "No one knows that. But we called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us'," she said in the CBS interview.

Details Markle received no guidance from the Royal family

She underlined that she left everything to join the Royal family and wanted to "make them proud," but unfortunately, never received any guidance. Markle didn't even know the British national anthem and nobody in the institution thought to teach her. She trained herself behind closed doors, she revealed. "I left my career, my life, I left everything because I love him," she added.

Suicidal thoughts I just didn't want to be alive anymore: Markle