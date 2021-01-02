As promised, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped their first podcast on Spotify. The holiday special episode was brought by their audio-first production company, Archewell Audio. This is the couple's first stint on the Swedish audio streamer, a part of the multi-year deal signed with the company. The audio clip, which included luminaries like Sir Elton John as guests, lasted over 30 minutes.

Guests The podcast centered around Harry and Meghan's wedding day

Apart from Elton, other guests include Stacey Abrams, activist Christina Adane, Jose Andres, Brene Brown, Deepak Chopra, mental health advocate Hussain Manawer, James Cordon, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry, writer Rachel Cargle, spoken word performer George the Poet, and novelist Matt Haig. The podcast, which was about Harry-Meghan's wedding day, was preceded by a teaser where they talked about "meeting people and hearing their stories."

Podcast The year 'that changed everything...and everything changed'

The teaser gave details about the first podcast that would have guests sharing their thoughts about this year, which has been a "difficult one for everyone." So that is how it started, with the guests highlighting that this is the "year when we stopped taking our existence for granted," and "that changed everything...and everything changed." After a while, we hear the couple's introductory note.

First guest Sir Elton John was the first to detail his struggle

Reflecting on how tough the year was, the Duchess of Sussex sounded grateful as she thanked the frontline workers, healthcare personnel for their sacrifices and hailed the "power of connection." "So sit back...grab a cosy beverage if you can...we hope this brings little warmth," Harry sounded positive, as the podcast began. Sir Elton John then took charge, explaining how the 73-year-old artist coped throughout.

