India have suffered a blow as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant injured his fingers

Lord's Test, Dhruv Jurel comes on as substitute wicketkeeper: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:20 pm Jul 10, 2025

India have suffered a blow as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant injured his fingers and walked out on Day 1 of the Lord's Test in the 2nd session. Dhruv Jurel came in for Pant. A delivery of Jasprit Bumrah in the 34th over smashed Pant on the fingertips of his left hand. Pant was attended by the team physio with his fingers getting heavily taped up.