Lord's Test, Dhruv Jurel comes on as substitute wicketkeeper: Details
What's the story
India have suffered a blow as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant injured his fingers and walked out on Day 1 of the Lord's Test in the 2nd session. Dhruv Jurel came in for Pant. A delivery of Jasprit Bumrah in the 34th over smashed Pant on the fingertips of his left hand. Pant was attended by the team physio with his fingers getting heavily taped up.
Information
Summary of the contest so far
Day 1 of the match saw England get reduced to 44/2 after 14 overs. Ollie Pope and Joe Root have since then steadied the innings. England headed to lunch at 83/2 and in the 3rd session, the two have taken their side past 100.
Rishabh
Pant has been in top form
Across 4 innings and two matches, Pant has bagged 342 runs and is India's second-higehst run-scorer in the series after Shubman Gill. Pant created history in the first Test and scored back-to-back centuries at Headingley, Leeds. The left-handed batter followed up with scores of 25 and 65 in the second Test held at Edgbaston. India will hope the injury doesn't hamper Pant's batting.