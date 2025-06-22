Is Rishabh Pant greatest visiting wicket-keeper on England soil (Tests)?

Rishabh Pant , the dynamic Indian wicketkeeper-batter, scored his seventh Test century on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The knock further cemented his status as one of India's top modern-day red-ball batters. Meanwhile, this was his third Test hundred on England soil. He is certainly one of the greatest visiting wicket-keepers to have played Tests in England, if not the greatest. Here we decode his stunning Test numbers on England soil.

Milestone Only visiting wicket-keeper with multiple Test tons in England Pant made 134 off 178 balls in the first innings of the aforementioned Headingley Test. He smashed 12 fours and six sixes. While this was Pant's third Test ton on England soil, no other overseas wicket-keeper has scored more than one Test hundred in the nation, as per ESPNcricinfo. The southpaw is the only Indian keeper with a Test hundred in England.

Information Pant can soon join these names Meanwhile, Pant is only behind former England cricketers Matt Prior (4) and Alec Stewart (4) in terms of keepers with more Test hundreds in England. The Indian star can equal or even go past the duo in the ongoing five-match series.

Sixes Six sixes in Leeds Test As mentioned, Pant hammered six maximums during his 134-run knock. These are the most maximums by a visiting batter in a Test innings in England. No other keeper (home or away) has slammed as many or more sixes in a Test innings in England. Meanwhile, Pant's overall tally of 17 Test sixes in England is the joint-most for any visiting batter. He shares the pole position with Australia's Steve Smith. No other foreign keeper has even 10 sixes in England.

Feat Pant's sensational hundred in 2022 Edgbaston Test Pant smacked a sensational 111-ball 146 on Day 1 of the 2022 Edgbaston Test. He followed it up with an 86-ball 57. He thus became the first Indian keeper to score a ton and a half-century in an overseas Test. Pant also became the first Indian gloveman to score over 200 runs (203) in an overseas Test. Stewart (204 vs South Africa in Manchester, 1998) is the only other keeper to accumulate 200-plus runs in a Test in England.

4th innings Only keeper with a fourth-innings hundred in England Playing just his second Test, Pant scored a magnificent 146-ball 114 in the fourth innings of the 2018 Oval game. This continues to be the highest fourth-innings Test score by a designated wicketkeeper-batter on England soil. No other keeper even has a fourth-innings century in the nation. MS Dhoni (76* at Lord's, 2007) is the only other Indian keeper with a 40-plus score in this regard.