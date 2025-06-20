Yashasvi Jaiswal hammers his 5th century in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
India have marched ahead on the first day of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.
After being asked to bat, openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a solid 91-run partnership.
However, just before lunch, England struck back hard by claiming two wickets in quick succession.
After lunch, Jaiswal got to his fifty and with Shubman Gill at the other end, the two have added a century-plus stand.
And now, the youngster has converted his fifty to a century.
Openers
Indian openers make most of batting-friendly conditions
Despite Ben Stokes's decision to bowl first, probably due to Headingley's pitch becoming more batter-friendly in the last decade, England's bowling attack struggled against the Indian openers.
The pacers did get some movement and swing, but Rahul and Jaiswal handled them well on a mostly sunny morning.
The Indian openers made the most of the batting-friendly conditions, hitting a total of 16 fours in the first session.
Jaiswal started off with a beautiful drive through mid-off off Chris Woakes.
Stand
A century-plus stand alongside Gill
Before and after lunch, Jaiswal showed great restraint while tackling balls outside off stump.
He has looked in control and left balls well. He has also dispatched the bad balls.
The 100-plus stand with Gill has kept India moving well. The runs have flown with the run rate being well above 4.
Gill needs to be lauded for playing a positive knock which in turn has allowed Jaiswal to play his natural game.
Injury
Injury scare as Jaiswal struggles with his hands
In the 48th over of India's innings, Jaiswal seemed to struggle with both of his hands. He got an ice-pack on the right arm as the physio also massaged his left hand. He got his gear back on before the next over saw Jaiswal hold his right arm.
He removed his gloves and arm-guard and looked in pain.
However, after being attended once again, he resumed batting. He slammed two fours and got a single to bring up his century.
Runs
6th fifty-plus score against England in Tests for Jaiswal
Jaiswal has reached his hundred having faced 144 deliveries. He has smashed 16 fours and a six so far.
Playing his 20th Test (37 innings), Jaiswal has raced past 1,900 runs at an average of 55-plus.
In addition to 5 centuries, he owns 10 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 6th match versus England (10 innings), Jaiswal owns 800-plus runs at an average of close to 100. He hit his 3rd fifty versus England (50s: 3).
Feats
3rd century in away Tests; 500-plus runs in SENA
Jaiswal has hammered his 3rd century in away Test matches (home of opposition).
He has surpassed 800 runs from 10 matches (18 innings) at an average of close to 50. In addition to three tons, he owns 3 fifties.
500-plus of his Test runs in away matches have come in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).
Across 8 matches, he owns 2 tons and 2 fifties from 15 innings.
Do you know?
Jaiswal is closing in on 4,000 FC runs
Jaiswal came into this match with 3,822 runs in First-Class cricket. Playing his 39th match (71 innings), he owns 3,920-plus runs at 59-plus. He has hit his 14th century in the longest format of the game (50s: 13).
Record
5th Indian batter with this record in England
As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal has become the 5th Indian batter to slam a hundred in maiden Test innings in England.
Centuries for India in maiden Test innings in England:
146 M Vijay Trent Bridge 2014
133 Vijay Manjrekar Headingley 1952
131 Sourav Ganguly Lord's 1996
129* Sandeep Patil Old Trafford 1982
100* Yashasvi Jaiswal Headingley 2025
Twitter Post
A fine knock!
💯 for Yashasvi Jaiswal! 👏 👏— BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2025
5th hundred in Test cricket! 👍 👍
This has been a fine knock in the series opener! 🙌 🙌
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/CuzAEnAMIW#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/pGmPoFYik6