Yashasvi Jaiswal hammers his 5th century in Test cricket: Stats

What's the story

India have marched ahead on the first day of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.

After being asked to bat, openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a solid 91-run partnership.

However, just before lunch, England struck back hard by claiming two wickets in quick succession.

After lunch, Jaiswal got to his fifty and with Shubman Gill at the other end, the two have added a century-plus stand.

And now, the youngster has converted his fifty to a century.