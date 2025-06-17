What's the story

Jos Buttler has backed Shubman Gill to succeed as India's Test captain.

Buttler's endorsement comes ahead of India's five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.

The former England skipper said he sees a balance of aggression and calmness in Gill's leadership style.

"He's pretty calm and measured when he speaks, but on the field he's got a bit of fight about him," Buttler said on For the Love of Cricket, his new podcast with former England pacer Stuart Broad.