'Mix of Kohli, Rohit': Jos Buttler on Shubman Gill's captaincy
What's the story
Jos Buttler has backed Shubman Gill to succeed as India's Test captain.
Buttler's endorsement comes ahead of India's five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.
The former England skipper said he sees a balance of aggression and calmness in Gill's leadership style.
"He's pretty calm and measured when he speaks, but on the field he's got a bit of fight about him," Buttler said on For the Love of Cricket, his new podcast with former England pacer Stuart Broad.
Leadership blend
Gill's leadership style a mix of Kohli and Rohit's approaches
Buttler, who played under Gill's leadership at Gujarat Titans in the 2025 Indian Premier League, said the young captain's style is a mix of Virat Kohli's intensity and Rohit Sharma's laid-back approach.
He said, "I feel like on the field he's got a bit of fight about him; a bit of intensity, quite passionate."
Buttler added that while Gill has learned from his predecessors, he will be his own man as a captain.
Captaincy challenge
Don't let captaincy affect your batting: Buttler to Gill
Buttler, who has spent more time in India than any other English player of his era, warned Gill to not let captaincy affect his batting.
He said, "He talked about compartmentalizing batting and captaining; so when he's batting he just wants to be a batter."
Buttler also highlighted the immense pressure and scrutiny that comes with being the Indian cricket team's captain.
Notably, Gill took GT to playoffs this year and also played a starring role with the bat.
Captaincy insights
Gill reflects on Kohli, Rohit's captaincy styles
Ahead of the Test series, Gill reflected on Kohli and Rohit's captaincy styles.
He praised Rohit's aggressive tactics and clear communication, noting his ability to be firm yet approachable.
On Kohli's proactive thinking and adaptability on the field, Gill said he admired how quickly he would come up with new plans if something wasn't working during a match.
Captaincy approach
Gill's leadership style a mix of aggression and calmness: Buttler
Gill's captaincy style is a mix of aggression and calmness, according to Buttler.
He said, "He's pretty calm and measured when he speaks, but [it's] interesting, I feel like on the field he's got a bit of fight about him; a bit of intensity."
Ahead of the first Test against England, Kuldeep Yadav spoke highly about Gill's leadership skills. He said he can't wait to play under his captaincy in the longest format.