IPL 2025, GT's top three continue their destructive run: Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a massive 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, moving closer to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.
The top three of the side, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler, showcased their batting skills to the fullest as the Titans recorded a match-winning total (224/6).
Here we decode the dream run of GT's iconic trio in IPL 2024.
Match highlights
GT's record-breaking innings against SRH
Sudharsan and Gill added a solid 87 runs for the 1st wicket.
Notably, the two were on song in the powerplay, making a record for Gujarat's highest total in this phase by adding 82 runs.
Sudharsan was dismissed for 48 off 23 balls. Buttler later joined Gill and the two batted well.
Gill maintained a positive approach and made a 38-ball 76. Buttler scored 64 runs from 37 balls as GT finished on a high.
Batting brilliance
GT's top-order trio: A formidable force
Each of the trio has scored over 450 runs in 10 matches this season, playing a pivotal role in GT's phenomenal performance.
Sudharsan leads the run-scoring chart with 504 runs, while Buttler and Gill rank third and fourth with 470 and 465, respectively.
All three batters own five half-centuries apiece.
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav (475) is the only other batter with 450-plus runs in the season so far, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Consistency
Average of 50-plus, strike rate of 150-plus
While Sudharsan and Gill average 50.4 and 51.66 this season, Buttler boasts the highest average among batters with at least 200-plus runs this year (78.33).
These three batters have also shown great intent.
Orange cap holder Sudharsan has been striking at 154.12 this season. Gill (162.02) has an even better strike rate. Buttler (169.06) tops this list as well.
Notably, Buttler, who is batting at number three year, had been opening the proceedings in the last few IPL seasons.
Partnership
Over 600 runs as an opening pair
While Sudharsan and Gill have added 629 runs as a pair at 62.80 this year, no other pair even owns 450 runs.
The opening duo has recorded two century and four half-century stands.
Sudharsan has also registered five 50-plus stands with Buttler. The Englishman has three 50-plus stands with his captain Gill.
The constant contribution of these three batters means GT are the only team with a 10-plus average run rate this season (10.23).
Prospect
Can the trio script history?
The consistent performances of GT's star trio mean that, for the first in IPL history, fans can see batters from the same team ending as the top three highest run-getter of the season.
Notably, back in 2023, all three top wicket-takers were from the same team, GT.
Rashid Khan (27), Mohammed Shami (28), and Mohit Sharma (24) had scripted history for the Titans.