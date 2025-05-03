May 03, 202509:06 am

What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a massive 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, moving closer to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.

The top three of the side, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler, showcased their batting skills to the fullest as the Titans recorded a match-winning total (224/6).

Here we decode the dream run of GT's iconic trio in IPL 2024.