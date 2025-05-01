What's the story

Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal claimed his second IPL hat-trick with a superb 4/32 against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in match 49 of IPL 2025.

His match-winning spell, along with a crucial fifty from skipper Shreyas Iyer, powered PBKS to a four-wicket victory.

Notably, the 4/32 stands as Chahal's best-ever figures against CSK in IPL.

Here's a look at his top performances against CSK.