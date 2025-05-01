IPL: Decoding Yuzvendra Chahal's best performances against CSK
What's the story
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal claimed his second IPL hat-trick with a superb 4/32 against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in match 49 of IPL 2025.
His match-winning spell, along with a crucial fifty from skipper Shreyas Iyer, powered PBKS to a four-wicket victory.
Notably, the 4/32 stands as Chahal's best-ever figures against CSK in IPL.
Here's a look at his top performances against CSK.
#1
4/32, three overs (PBKS) - Chennai, 2025
As mentioned, Chahal delivered his best IPL figures against CSK with a stunning 4/32, including a hat-trick in his third over after going wicketless early on.
His spell triggered a collapse, with CSK bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs.
Punjab Kings chased the target successfully, winning by four wickets and handing CSK their eighth loss of the IPL 2025 season.
#2
3/40, four overs (RCB) - Bengaluru, 2015
Chahal's second-best figures against CSK came in 2015 while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
He returned with 3/40 in four overs, dismissing Brendon McCullum (2nd over), Suresh Raina (13th), and MS Dhoni (15th) to help restrict CSK to 181/8 in their 20 overs.
Despite his efforts, RCB fell short as CSK secured a 27-run win, powered by Ashish Nehra's brilliant 4/10.
#3
2/26, four overs (RCB) - Bengaluru, 2018
In match 24 of the 2018 IPL, Chahal registered his third-best figures against CSK while playing for RCB.
According to ESPNcricinfo, defending 206, Chahal struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Sam Billings and Ravindra Jadeja to dent CSK's chase.
However, his efforts were eclipsed by Ambati Rayudu's 82 and MS Dhoni's 70* off 34 balls, as CSK registered a five-wicket win in 19.4 overs.
Did you know
The leg-spinner owns 23 scalps against CSK in IPL
Chahal has taken 23 wickets against CSK in the IPL from 19 innings, averaging 21.00 across 68 overs.
He has also bowled two maidens and maintains a tidy economy rate of 7.10.
Notably, he ranks as the fourth-highest wicket-taker against CSK, conceding just 483 runs.
Overall, Chahal has 218 wickets in 170 IPL matches at an impressive average of 22.37.