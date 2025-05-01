What's the story

Match 49 of IPL 2025 saw Chennai Super Kings eliminated from playoff contention after their eighth loss, this time to Punjab Kings.

PBKS clinched a four-wicket win, thanks to Shreyas Iyer's 72 and Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul.

With this, PBKS have now tied with Mumbai Indians for the most wins against CSK at Chepauk.

Here are teams with most wins against CSK at Chepauk.