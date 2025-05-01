Listing teams with most wins against CSK at Chepauk
Match 49 of IPL 2025 saw Chennai Super Kings eliminated from playoff contention after their eighth loss, this time to Punjab Kings.
PBKS clinched a four-wicket win, thanks to Shreyas Iyer's 72 and Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul.
With this, PBKS have now tied with Mumbai Indians for the most wins against CSK at Chepauk.
Here are teams with most wins against CSK at Chepauk.
#1
5 wins - Mumbai Indians (9 games)
Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians now hold the joint-most wins against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.
The five-time champions have beaten CSK five times in nine matches at their home ground, with MI's first win dating back to 2012, an eight-wicket win.
Meanwhile, MI's most recent victory over CSK at Chepauk came in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2019, where they triumphed by six wickets.
#2
5 wins - Punjab Kings (9 games)
With their latest win over CSK, Punjab Kings now share the record for the most victories against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.
PBKS have won five of their nine matches at the venue, with their first win coming in 2010 in a thrilling Super Over finish.
Their most recent triumph was in the aforementioned match, where they defeated CSK by four wickets.
#3
4 wins - Kolkata Knight Riders (12 games)
The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, round out this list with four wins against CSK at Chepauk.
They have faced Chennai 12 times at the venue, claiming victory on four occasions.
Their most recent win came in match 25 of IPL 2025, where KKR defeated CSK by eight wickets.
KKR's first triumph at Chepauk came back in the 2012 season, winning by five wickets.