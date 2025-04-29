What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are looking to bolster their talent scouting and development. This comes after they have failed to leave a mark in the ongoing Indian Premier League﻿ season.

CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey recently opened up on the same.

The Yellow Army have previously resuscitated the careers of several Indian players. They recently added the 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis to their roster.