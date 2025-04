What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are looking to bolster their talent scouting and development. This comes after they have failed to leave a mark in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey recently opened up on the same.

The Yellow Army have previously resuscitated the careers of several Indian players. They recently added the 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis to their roster.