CSK eye improvement in talent scouting, nurturing: Michael Hussey
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are looking to bolster their talent scouting and development. This comes after they have failed to leave a mark in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.
CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey recently opened up on the same.
The Yellow Army have previously resuscitated the careers of several Indian players. They recently added the 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis to their roster.
Talent scouting
Strategy for scouting and nurturing young talent
CSK's batting coach Hussey stressed the need for better talent identification in a recent press conference.
He had said, "I think it's one area that we've really identified that we want to improve on is that talent identification side of things."
Hussey stressed the importance of observing potential players in person rather than solely relying on video packages during auctions.
Talent development
High-performance academy: A breeding ground for future stars
CSK have added Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, and Brevis to their squad after observing their rigorous training at the high-performance academy on the outskirts of Chennai.
Hussey feels seeing these youngsters under pressure in practice games can help make better decisions about future talent.
He admitted that India is full of talent but stressed on picking the right players for CSK's future success.
Continuous development
Ongoing support for young players
Hussey assured that CSK will continue to monitor the progress of these young players in their respective domestic leagues and tournaments.
This ongoing support aims to help them develop further and improve their readiness for future IPL seasons.
Despite some initial struggles, all three players have shown potential with their performances so far this season.
Season
CSK's struggle in IPL 2025
CSK have endured a tough IPL 2025 season, managing only two wins from nine games so far. They sit at the bottom of the points table.
With five matches left, their hopes of making it to the top four look bleak. However, they are keen to finish the season on a high note by playing their best cricket in the remaining matches.
Batting has been their key weakness this season.