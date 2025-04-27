IPL: Decoding the best bowling figures vs Lucknow Super Giants
Match 45 of IPL 2025 saw Mumbai Indians defeat Lucknow Super Giants, securing their fifth consecutive win.
The victory was powered by a fifty from Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding 4/22, which helped bundle LSG out for 161, sealing a 54-run win.
Bumrah's 4/22 now ranks as the third-best bowling figures against LSG.
We decode the best bowling performances versus LSG.
#1
5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI), Chennai (2023)
Akash Madhwal's stunning 5/5 in the 2023 Eliminator remains the best bowling performance against LSG in IPL.
Defending 183, he dismissed Prerak Mankad early, then removed Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran in the 10th over further crippling LSG.
He then wrapped up his spell by taking out Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan, as LSG were bundled out for just 101.
#2
5/36 - Hardik Pandya (MI), Lucknow (2025)
Another MI bowler, Hardik Pandya, features on this list with his 5/36 against LSG in 2025.
Bowling first, the skipper led from the front, removing Nicholas Pooran (12) and Rishabh Pant (2) in quick succession.
He later dismissed half-centurion Aiden Markram (53) in the 18th over, before taking out David Miller (27) and Akash Deep in the 20th, helping restrict LSG to 203/8.
#3
4/22 - Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Wankhede (2025)
As mentioned, Bumrah's 4/22 now ranks as the third-best bowling figures against LSG in IPL.
According to ESPNcricinfo, defending 216, Bumrah claimed his first wicket in the powerplay by removing Markram.
He then dismantled LSG's chase (16th over), dismissing David Miller, Abdul Samad, and Avesh Khan.
Bumrah's brilliance, combined with Trent Boult's 3/20, helped MI complete a 2-0 clean sweep over LSG this season.
#4
4/25 - Rashid Khan (GT), Pune (2022)
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan completes the list with his brilliant 4/25 against LSG (2022 season).
Defending a modest 146, Rashid struck first by removing Krunal Pandya in the eighth over, followed by the wicket of Jason Holder in the 12th.
He then wrapped up his spell by dismissing Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan in the 14th over, as LSG were bundled out for 82.