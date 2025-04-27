What's the story

Match 45 of IPL 2025 saw Mumbai Indians defeat Lucknow Super Giants, securing their fifth consecutive win.

The victory was powered by a fifty from Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding 4/22, which helped bundle LSG out for 161, sealing a 54-run win.

Bumrah's 4/22 now ranks as the third-best bowling figures against LSG.

We decode the best bowling performances versus LSG.