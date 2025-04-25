What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s powerplay struggles continue to haunt them in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Batting first in their latest outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, CSK lost three wickets inside the powerplay while managing 50 runs.

Their top order has constantly faltered this year as CSK find themselves in the lower half of the points table.

Here we decode CSK's powerplay woes in IPL 2025.